Scaled-down holidays a mental health challenge for some

Like many in North Dakota this time of year, Robert Johnson’s family rethought their Thanksgiving plans in light of the recent surge in coronavirus cases throughout the state this fall.
“We used to go to my wife’s grandparents,” he said. “It would be the whole family getting together. With everything going on this year, those get-togethers are not occurring.”
His family members are spending the holiday within their households or with immediate relatives only. Many other residents have made similar plans this year in an effort to keep the virus from spreading to loved ones.
“It’s not ideal, it’s not what we want or how we would like to have those interactions,” he said.
Johnson, a clinical psychologist with Chambers & Blohm Psychological Services in Bismarck, has worked with a number of clients to address pandemic-related struggles this year.
Many things are outside one’s control right now as the holidays approach, and acceptance is key, he said.
Acceptance allows a person to think about how to address the situation before them rather than fight it, “and that feels a whole lot better,” he said.
“The way we think about things affects our emotional well-being,” Johnson said. “Once we change the way we’re thinking about something, then we experience a change in how we’re feeling -- a sense of relief, peace, calmness.”
The pleas to stay home for Thanksgiving come from a breadth of health officials -- from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to a doctor at a rural hospital in far southwestern North Dakota who spoke at Gov. Doug Burgum’s press conference last week.
“Please sacrifice this holiday season so you can enjoy many future holiday seasons together as a family,” said Dr. Josh Ranum, an internist with West River Health Services in Hettinger.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is encouraging residents to assess the risk of their holiday gatherings and to limit the number of attendees as much as possible, as well as minimize contact between guests.
An online assessment tool promoted by the agency shows that at a Burleigh County gathering of 10 people, there is a 61% chance that at least one person who has COVID-19 will be in attendance. The percentage increases as a gathering grows in size.
Johnson encourages families to find ways to stay connected through the holidays, whether through video chats, social media or by visiting through windows.
His family, for example, has made it a point to visit his wife’s grandparents in their garage, keeping the door open to help circulate air.
For many, Thanksgiving is a time to reflect upon the year and express gratitude for life’s blessings. But the pandemic has brought with it illness, death, layoffs, financial hardship and isolation -- and Johnson said it’s a reasonable response for someone to feel as though there’s not much to be grateful for this year.
To get out of that mindset, he encourages people to ask themselves: What are the most important things in your life, and what do you think it would be like if you didn’t have those things?
“All too often, we think about all the things we want or we wish we could do and we are left feeling frustrated, disappointed, sad, angry, whatever the case might be, and we are not looking at what we have right now,” he said. “We all have something that we value.”
Identifying what’s important can help a person find meaning in life, as can doing activities at home that one enjoys, whether it’s reading, writing, journaling, spending time with family or flipping through old photos on a phone or in an album, according to Johnson.
“It’s amazing what people can overcome when they find meaning in their lives,” he said. “They can endure even the most tragic of situations. If there is meaning, there is hope.”
The holidays come at the end of a year with heightened polarization within society, stemming not only from a bruising presidential election but from disputes over race relations and mask wearing.
The polarization could be eased if people are willing to let go of preconceived notions and listen to one another without being distracted to “really hear what someone is trying to say, the message they’re trying to convey, even if we disagree,” Johnson said.
“The question is, are we willing to do so?” he said.
North Dakotans still will need to endure the pandemic for a number of months, as a vaccine isn’t expected to be widely available to the American public until mid-2021. But several vaccine developers in recent weeks have reported high success rates in their clinical trials.
“I think once we see a light at the end of a tunnel, then we can increase our motivation to continue doing what we’ve been doing,” Johnson said.
Some people will continue to struggle as the pandemic wears on, and if someone is questioning whether professional help might be a benefit, that’s an indication he or she should seek mental health services, according to Johnson. Such services can help people who notice a negative change in how they are functioning at work or school or in their relationships, he said.
Johnson said therapy doesn’t have to be forever; it can be just one or a couple of sessions depending on a person’s situation.
For people struggling to get through Thanksgiving Day, free counseling will be available Thursday to North Dakotans through a partnership between the state’s Behavioral Health Division and Lutheran Social Services.
Crisis counselors will be available from 2-6 p.m. to talk with people through Zoom on the new Holiday Helpline, an initiative of Project Renew. The agencies launched the project to provide brief support services to residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year has thrown us so many curveballs, and for many of us, Thanksgiving doesn't look how it usually does,” said Terri Burns, Project Renew team lead. “This means that people who are alone on Thanksgiving can chat with our team, connect with others in the same boat, and hopefully fight some loneliness.”
People interested in accessing the helpline can join the meeting by registering at www.tinyurl.com/prholidayhelp. Upon registering, they will receive an email explaining how to access the service.
