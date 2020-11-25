Scaled-down holidays a mental health challenge for some

His family, for example, has made it a point to visit his wife’s grandparents in their garage, keeping the door open to help circulate air.

For many, Thanksgiving is a time to reflect upon the year and express gratitude for life’s blessings. But the pandemic has brought with it illness, death, layoffs, financial hardship and isolation -- and Johnson said it’s a reasonable response for someone to feel as though there’s not much to be grateful for this year.

To get out of that mindset, he encourages people to ask themselves: What are the most important things in your life, and what do you think it would be like if you didn’t have those things?

“All too often, we think about all the things we want or we wish we could do and we are left feeling frustrated, disappointed, sad, angry, whatever the case might be, and we are not looking at what we have right now,” he said. “We all have something that we value.”

Identifying what’s important can help a person find meaning in life, as can doing activities at home that one enjoys, whether it’s reading, writing, journaling, spending time with family or flipping through old photos on a phone or in an album, according to Johnson.