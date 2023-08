Sanford Health and Safe Kids Bismarck-Mandan are teaming up with local agencies to host a free Safety Day from 1-5 p.m. Friday outside the state Capitol.

Families can learn about bicycle safety, medication safety, pet safety and safe sleep. There also will be an all-terrain vehicle and vehicle rollover simulator.

Entertainment will include a bounce house, face painting, bicycle helmet fittings and an obstacle course. There also will be food trucks on hand.