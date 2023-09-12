A portion of River Road in Burleigh County is expected to be closed on Sept. 19 for culvert repairs, according to the county highway department.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. that day, stretching from Burnt Creek Loop to Burnt Boat Drive. The work is planned to last throughout the day, but the road is intended to reopen the same night.

The majority of the road will be closed to through traffic, while still allowing access to residential properties and businesses. A small portion of the road between Sandy River Drive and Wilderness Cove Road will close entirely.