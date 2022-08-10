River Road stretch to close Friday

Bismarck's River Road will be closed to traffic between Keelboat Park/Riverboat Landing and Burnt Boat Drive starting at 8 a.m. Friday for the third phase of pavement marking work in the area.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day, according to the city.

The Riverboat Landing and boat ramp will be accessible from the south. Pioneer Park will be accessible from the north.

No detour routes will be provided. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Separately, 16th Street from Boulevard Avenue to Porter Avenue will be closed to traffic all day Thursday for city crews to do tree trimming and removal work. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.