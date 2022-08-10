 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

River Road stretch to close Friday

  • 0
rroad.jpg

The closure area on River Road planned for Friday.

 PROVIDED

Bismarck's River Road will be closed to traffic between Keelboat Park/Riverboat Landing and Burnt Boat Drive starting at 8 a.m. Friday for the third phase of pavement marking work in the area.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day, according to the city.

The Riverboat Landing and boat ramp will be accessible from the south. Pioneer Park will be accessible from the north.

No detour routes will be provided. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Separately, 16th Street from Boulevard Avenue to Porter Avenue will be closed to traffic all day Thursday for city crews to do tree trimming and removal work. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gay couple attacked, accused of having monkeypox in Washington D.C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News