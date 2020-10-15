Restaurants, schools react to new capacity guidelines

Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter said that although businesses have adapted to the coronavirus pandemic since the spring, the change in risk level and guidelines will affect their ability to make money.

"It's definitely a burden. It will pose a significant challenge to businesses that rely on bringing people to the door," he said.

Brick Oven Bakery will be reducing its capacity to 25% Friday and will encourage customers to wear a mask, according to a post on the bakery's Facebook page.

"It's going to affect business, but we have to do what we can to get this under control," owner Sandy Jacobson told the Tribune.

Butterhorn owner Stephanie Miller said enacting the guidelines will reduce her restaurant's income.

"I know a lot of people barely hanging on as restaurants, and we're one of them," she said.

Butterhorn is reducing its capacity to 25% and requiring customers to wear masks while moving to and from tables. Diners can remove their masks while at their tables, which will be spaced 6 feet apart, Miller said.