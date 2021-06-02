Residents question survey, recreation center plans at Bismarck Park District meeting

Jackie Materi said she wanted to know if the park district could put out another survey because the response rate was about 4.5%. She said that when she told people about the survey, they said they didn't know about it.

Peterson said that after about 400 responses, survey data typically does not change more than a few percentage points, but a "next steps" survey is an option for the park district moving forward.

Maegan Ferrell asked if the park district planned to reduce the number of existing facilities, such as the World War Memorial Building, if it built a new recreation center and what the plan is to pay for upkeep for a new building.

"If the plan is to build a brand new place when we don't even have this one up to what I would consider a nice facility level, are we planning to close it and build something new?" she asked.

Bina said the park district does its best to take care of existing facilities.

"We have to grow with the community, and we also have to take care of what we have," he said.

Ferrell said she attended the meeting because she filled out the survey and wanted to see what had happened with it.