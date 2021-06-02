Residents question survey, recreation center plans at Bismarck Park District meeting

Attendees at a Bismarck Parks and Recreation District meeting Wednesday heard the results of a recent survey the district conducted regarding a possible new recreation complex and gave feedback on the survey and potential plans for the complex.
About a dozen people attended. Some wondered about the future of existing parks facilities if a new center is built, and one questioned if the survey results were enough to base a decision on.
The meeting and survey are part of the district's plan to move forward with a recreation center after voters last year shot down a sales tax measure to finance the project.
Executive Director Randy Bina said that as the community grows, there are capacity concerns with some indoor facilities, which is why the district is looking at a new recreation center.
"The last thing we want is to turn away some participants because we don't have the indoor space," he said.
Bismarck Park Board members had said they wanted to get a better sense of why residents did not support a half-cent sales tax increase that would have funded most of the multimillion-dollar complex. Just 37% of the nearly 17,000 people who voted in June 2020 were in favor of a tax increase. Supporters estimated it would have cost the average family $66 per year in taxes.
More than 1,800 people responded to the survey, which was included in the park district's seasonal activity guide. Of the respondents, 43% voted in favor of the sales tax measure last year and 37% opposed it. Most of the people who took the survey were between the ages of 36-55, and 56% said they were parents of children under 18.
About 65% of survey respondents said they would support a quarter-cent sales tax to fund a recreation complex. That tax increase would cost the average family about $36 per year, according to 2019 data from the North Dakota tax commissioner's office used in the survey.
One of the top reasons why people rejected last year's tax measure was that they deemed the proposed recreation center's cost to be too high, according to the survey results.
The recreation complex was originally projected to cost $114.5 million. Donations were expected to cover up to 10% of the cost. Sue Peterson, who works for the research firm Community Perceptions, which conducted the survey, recommended tightening up the potential complex's budget at a May 20 park board meeting based on the survey data. Survey respondents had indicated they'd like to see more private funding. Peterson recommended $80 million to be funded by the public and $20 million in private funds, for a total of $100 million, to be more appealing to voters.
A location for the facility was not selected before the 2020 vote. About three-quarters of respondents said that knowing a potential location for the complex before a vote was at least somewhat important to them.
Residents at the meeting had questions about how the survey was conducted and the future of other park facilities if a new recreation center is built.
Jackie Materi said she wanted to know if the park district could put out another survey because the response rate was about 4.5%. She said that when she told people about the survey, they said they didn't know about it.
Peterson said that after about 400 responses, survey data typically does not change more than a few percentage points, but a "next steps" survey is an option for the park district moving forward.
Maegan Ferrell asked if the park district planned to reduce the number of existing facilities, such as the World War Memorial Building, if it built a new recreation center and what the plan is to pay for upkeep for a new building.
"If the plan is to build a brand new place when we don't even have this one up to what I would consider a nice facility level, are we planning to close it and build something new?" she asked.
Bina said the park district does its best to take care of existing facilities.
"We have to grow with the community, and we also have to take care of what we have," he said.
Ferrell said she attended the meeting because she filled out the survey and wanted to see what had happened with it.
"I see why they want more indoor facilities, but I also see why people don't want more taxes," she told the Tribune.
The survey cost $10,850 -- $4,950 for development and preparation, and $5,900 for administration and results reporting. Full results can be viewed at https://www.bisparks.org/survey.
The park board will use the survey results and feedback from the meeting to determine its next steps for the complex plans.
