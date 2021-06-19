Remembering the flood: 2011 created challenges, closer community

John Warford realized the threat to his city when he saw it from the air. Warford was mayor of Bismarck 10 years ago when the Missouri River overflowed its banks from Montana to Missouri.

Warford recalls taking a helicopter ride with Maj. Gen. David Sprynczynatyk, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard at the time, and seeing just how high the river was. “I always called the Missouri the crown jewel of North Dakota; it's our best resource,” he said. “To look at this resource raging out of control from the air, your face pales. Your heart almost stops when you see the extent of the damage.”

The Missouri experienced widespread record flooding from May through August 2011, impacting homes, businesses, crops and infrastructure including roads in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, according to the National Weather Service. The Souris River also flooded that year, swamping a large part of Minot, North Dakota’s fourth-largest city. The flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt on top of soils saturated from a wet 2010 fall resulted in more than $2 billion in damages, killed five people and led to federal disaster declarations in all seven states, according to the weather service. In the Bismarck-Mandan area, it impacted neighborhoods, a zoo and a state park.

Warford compared the flooding to the coronavirus pandemic -- a stressful time for a community that could do only so much. Area officials and residents in 2011 collaborated to fill more than 11 million sandbags and build 7 miles of levees. Deciding where to build the levees was the hardest decision he had to make, the mayor said. “When you build these levees, not every home in every neighborhood is going to be protected,” he said. “That's very hard for a homeowner to accept, and it's very hard for a mayor to do because you can’t protect everybody. “There are not a lot of easy decisions when you’re faced with a natural disaster," Warford said. "I don’t know if there are any easy decisions other than you just have to do something.” For the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the river system, doing something involved an unprecedented move. A safer dam With Lake Sakakawea swelling behind Garrison Dam on the river to the north of Bismarck, the agency opened the dam's spillway gates for the first time in the dam’s history on June 1, 2011, sending a cascade of water down the concrete chute. Using the spillway helped the Corps manage the flood, though it also necessitated repairs and prompted a study on how to make the dam safer. The spillway has been used sparingly in the dam’s nearly 70-year history. After 2011, it wasn’t used again until 2018 and 2019 when construction work elsewhere at the dam prevented the Corps from relying on tunnels meant to discharge water from Lake Sakakawea. The Tribune reported in 2018 that the use of the spillway at the time was also meant to test the structure’s ability to help make incremental adjustments to the lake level. The Corps has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on repairs at the dam since the 2011 flood, according to Tribune archives.

Protecting Bismarck

Millions have been spent in the Bismarck area, as well. Bismarck didn't have it as bad as Minot, where about 11,000 residents were forced to flee the expanding Souris. But the Missouri flooding forced the evacuation of nearly 900 homes in Burleigh and Morton counties. Low-lying parts of south Bismarck were most affected, including the Fox Island area.

The Burleigh County Water Resource District launched a nearly $4 million levee project to protect that area from future flooding. The effort involved a 3,500-foot-long levee extending west from Gallatin Loop to the riverbank, then north to the Whispering Bay accessory channel. A portion of the road also was raised. A group of about 20 homeowners took issue with the project because their homes would be outside of the levee. They eventually sued the county over the project in March 2018, claiming that unlike transportation, flood protection did not fall under public use of the roads. The suit went before the North Dakota Supreme Court, which ruled in 2019 that the county did have the right to create the levee. The project was completed at the end of last year, aside from some grass seeding, according to Water Resource District Manager Dennis Reep. James Landenberger, who oversees the project for the water resource district, said it’s considered a success. Hoge Island to the north of Bismarck also experienced flooding in 2011, and one house was swept away. The Water Resource District bought four properties after the flood for $1.3 million to make way for a possible levee, but area homeowners were not interested in paying for the project. The water district later sold the properties for $121,300 but retained easements in case a flood protection project is approved in the future. No permanent structures are allowed on the properties. Construction constraints Building and planning regulations with high water in mind were in place in Burleigh County and Bismarck before the 2011 flood. New construction rules were put in place in 2010, prompted by ice jams in 2009. The rules require the floor of a building’s lowest level be 2 feet above the base flood elevation established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The flood changed the mapping in 11 Burleigh County townships. Two of them -- Missouri and Tilfor -- hadn’t been mapped for flooding before 2011, according to Mitch Flanagan, county director of building, planning and zoning. “People are much more aware of the construction requirements and where they can and can’t build,” he said. FEMA also establishes 100-year and 500-year floodplains, which outline the risk of flooding in certain areas. The 100-year floodplain is used by the city of Bismarck when crafting construction guidelines. Builders need an elevation certificate before construction is started in a floodplain. “People are adapting and building according to regulations,” said Brady Blaskowski, city building official. FEMA before and since 2011 with assistance from the State Water Commission has been updating Flood Insurance Rate Maps using current engineer modeling and topography techniques, according to agency spokeswoman Diana Herrera. A flood event is not the main driver in map revisions, but depending on the severity it might be included in the model, she said. The current flood insurance pricing system is based on flood zone, structure age and elevation. A new pricing methodology will go into effect Oct. 1 for new businesses and homes, and on April 1, 2022, for renewals. Animals evacuated People weren't the only ones impacted by floodwaters a decade ago. Nearly 100 animals at Bismarck's Dakota Zoo had to be evacuated to other facilities, according to Director Terry Lincoln. Some of the larger animals such as the tigers had to be tranquilized before being relocated. One of the most challenging parts of the evacuation was keeping track of where each animal was going, Lincoln said. The zoo along the river was protected by a temporary dike and did not completely flood. But it was shut down for six weeks, resulting in an estimated $250,000 loss in revenue. Hundreds of volunteers contributed to the evacuation and sandbagging efforts at the zoo. Campground closed

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan also borders the river. Its campground was submerged by floodwaters as much as 7 feet deep and was closed for a year. Cleanup began in September 2011 and lasted through the mild winter that followed. "Sitting on your hands all summer long while the campground was underwater was pretty tough," former park manager Dan Schelske said. "We wanted to do something, and we just couldn't." Buildings in the campground area were flooded; two cabins had to be replaced. Electrical pedestals and distribution panels were replaced after floodwater compromised the electrical system. Campsite tables and buildings had to be cleaned and sanitized. The entire campground was reseeded. Its water lines and sewer lines were purged. Stressed and dead trees were cut down, even in years afterward. Workers hauled away trees, silt and mud from the saturated campground. Schelske said the work was hard on equipment and resulted in long days. Workers had to get tetanus shots. After the flood, the park took elevation readings of the campground's high and low spots to be prepared should Bismarck's river gauge reach a critical level. That's when an action plan kicks in for sandbagging drainage areas, disconnecting power and prioritizing infrastructure, including a $14,000 lift station panel. Cabins now are built on axles, needing only to be lifted onto wheels to be hauled away. Schelske, who ran the park from 2004-21, said the 2011 flood was "right at the top" of challenges in his career. "I do remember it was a tough time," he said. A silver lining

There was a bright spot to the disaster despite the damage, according to Warford. No lives were lost, and the city is now much more prepared to handle significant flooding.