Remains of 2 missing people found; search continues for 2 others

Authorities have recovered the remains of two people who were reported missing in the region in separate cases, with no foul play suspected in either death.

The remains of Valene Little Bird, 41, of Fort Yates, who also went by Valene Addison, were found along the Missouri River shoreline late Tuesday, according to Bismarck police. The body of Tyler Schaeffer, 18, of Beulah, was recovered from the Knife River on Wednesday night, according to police in that city.

Authorities continue searching for two others in the region: Chase Hurdle, 18, of Bismarck; and Charles Bearstail, 64, of New Town.

Tyler Schaeffer

Schaeffer went missing in early May. His body was found Wednesday in the part of the Knife River that winds through Riverside Park in Beulah, Police Chief Frank Senn said. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

“Everything leads toward it being an accidental death,” Senn said.

Schaeffer was last seen on video from a local bank about 3 a.m. on May 1, according to Senn. Schaeffer seemed OK but had “some impairment,” the chief said, adding that there is some indication he’d been drinking earlier.

“All indications are that he was going out for a walk,” Senn said.

The state wing of the Civil Air Patrol and crews from several area jurisdictions assisted in the search, the chief said.

Little Bird

An angler on Tuesday night found human remains along the Missouri River shoreline by Bismarck's water intake, and police responded, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. An autopsy was conducted; results were not immediately released. Dental records were used to identify the remains as being those of Little Bird.

Family reported her missing to Bismarck police in January. Family had not seen her since June 2021. She was reported to be homeless and staying with friends when she went missing. An organized weekend search for her in late February turned up no traces.

It's unclear why family didn't report Little Bird missing for seven months, Gardiner said.

Police on Thursday said their initial investigation does not lead them to suspect foul play. The case remains under investigation.

Chase Hurdle

Hurdle, 18, walked away from Bismarck High School about 9 a.m. on Nov. 2. Police for several reasons now believe he might have jumped off the Memorial Bridge.

Hurdle was tracked by cellphone tower data as far as the Bank of North Dakota, which is near the bridge. Witnesses said he was seen on Memorial Bridge before reports came in about a man jumping off the bridge. A North Dakota Highway Patrol K-9 tracked a scent to the bridge and lost it where the man was seen jumping.

Police are asking anyone who walks along or boats on the Missouri River to watch for signs. Gardner said earlier this month that "The parents of Chase want closure, and if the individual that jumped off the bridge is him, the more awareness we have the better."

Charles Bearstail

Bearstail last contacted family or friends and last used his cellphone on April 24, and he was reported missing by his family three days later. Land, air and water searches have turned up no trace of him, according to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Emergency Operations Center.

Bearstail regularly took part in outdoors activities including hiking, camping and kayaking. His pickup truck was found at the Four Bears Park Point the day he was reported missing. Investigators believe he might have gone out on Lake Sakakawea.

Boaters, anglers, hikers and campers in the area are asked to watch for signs.

Four boat teams are being deployed on rotation on a daily basis, and ground teams are doing daily visual scans of the lake surface and shorelines. Drones are supporting the teams, according to Emergency Operations Center Director Emily Sitting Bear. Dozens of area agencies have helped with the response.

