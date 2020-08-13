Relief efforts pick up steam for displaced Mandan apartment building residents

Organizers of relief efforts for residents of the Sunset Bluffs apartment building that caught fire in northwest Mandan on Monday evening have arranged for a warehouse for donations.

Sunset Apartment Fire Official on its Facebook page thanked National Information Solutions Cooperative for arranging the site at 3305 Old Red Trail. Donations can be brought to the blue building there beginning Friday, the group said.

"Our new shop/office is amazing but empty," the group said, asking for numerous items ranging from cleaning equipment to extension cords and power strips. Lists will be posted daily on the Facebook page. The group also is continuing to call for Tide liquid detergent, white vinegar and blue Dawn dish soap, to help with washing smoky clothes.

The cause of the fire in the 36-unit building is not yet known, but authorities say it started on the third floor -- possibly on a balcony -- and spread into the attic. The fire is not considered suspicious. No one was injured, but all of the residents of the 31 occupied units were displaced. Several families have been staying in area hotels, according to the American Red Cross.

Eagle Eye Management on Wednesday began allowing residents back into the building for brief periods to retrieve belongings. That process was continuing Thursday, with the first two floors scheduled to be cleaned out by the end of the day.

"We don't believe there's anything left on the third floor" due to the damage, Eagle Eye Management Owner Philip Butz said Wednesday night, adding that officials hadn't been able to access the top floor due to the fire investigation.

The blaze spread quickly across the roof of the 36-unit building and destroyed the roof, in much the same way a blaze destroyed the neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex on July 14, 2019. Officials determined that fire was accidental, with discarded smoking materials the likely cause. The building was later razed and has not been rebuilt.

Butz said this year's blaze was "devastating," especially since some residents who were burned out last year had moved into the building that caught fire Monday.

"This was a freak accident, and it's happened twice to us," he said, adding that the outpouring of support from the community has been "incredible."

Dozens of people turned out Thursday for a community lunch with a freewill offering hosted by Kupper Chevrolet in Mandan to raise donations for fire victims. The midday Thursday event will run for another three weeks at the dealership, at 1500 2nd St. NE.