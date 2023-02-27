Registration is open for Sanford Health Foundation's Great American Bike Race, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.
The event that has raised millions of dollars to support children with cerebral palsy or other permanent disabilities is in its 27th year. Beginning this year the event also will support Sanford Children's Hospital and clinics across the Bismarck region, as well as programs such as Child Life, which helps children and their families cope with hospitalization.
For more information go to bit.ly/3xK09Op.