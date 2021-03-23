 Skip to main content
Red CAT bus route detoured

The Red CAT bus route will be detoured until further notice due to load restrictions on 43rd Avenue in Bismarck.

Instead of running east of 19th Street on 43rd Avenue Northeast, the Red route will continue northbound and southbound on 19th between Skyline Boulevard and Century Avenue, and eastbound and westbound between 14th Street and Yorktown Drive. 

Riders can track the location of the CAT buses in real time on their computer or smart phone through the TransLoc App. 

To view the detour or for more information on the live tracking, go to www.bismantransit.com

