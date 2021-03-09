Record-breaking heat to give way to cooler temps

Rain and snow are possible in the north on Tuesday and in south central and southeastern North Dakota on Wednesday. The far southeastern corner could see a couple of inches of accumulating snow, as the main band of what AccuWeather calls a "quick hitter" midweek storm system stretches from the Wyoming and Colorado Rockies into Minnesota.

North Dakota could use moisture -- more than two-thirds of the state including all of the west remains in severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. About another quarter of the state is in moderate drought, and the rest is considered abnormally dry.

Drought is likely to persist or even worsen through the spring and into the summer, according to the National Weather Service. The state has been warmer and much drier than average since Oct. 1, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center. Almost the entire state is clear of snow right now.

"This lack of water on the ground will help prevent spring flooding, but may also fail to provide adequate runoff to fill wetlands, stock ponds and larger reservoirs without normal to above-normal spring rains," the weather service said. "Below-normal soil moisture going into spring is likely to contribute to widespread worsening of drought designations early in the growing season as impacts to crops and native vegetation may quickly manifest themselves."