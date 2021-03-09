Record-breaking heat to give way to cooler temps

Unseasonably warm weather in North Dakota continues to break records, but the forecast calls for a cooldown and even some snow in coming days.
However, there isn't likely to be enough precipitation to make a dent in the drought conditions across the state, according to forecasters.
Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson and Jamestown all set record highs for the date on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Bismarck and Minot hit 64 degrees, with Jamestown reaching 62 and Dickinson 61. Dickinson's March 8 record had stood for 118 years; the other three cities' for 44 years.
The arctic blast that led to record-low temperatures in February has been replaced the past couple of weeks by warm Pacific air flowing in from the west. Bismarck also set a record high last Wednesday, reaching 62 degrees and topping a mark that had stood more than a century.
But the pattern is changing again, with cold air set to press southward from the Canadian Prairies and into the Northern Plains, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Highs in the Bismarck-Mandan area are forecast to go from the mid-50s on Tuesday to the upper 30s on Wednesday and the 40s on Thursday and Friday, warming back into the 50s for the weekend.
Rain and snow are possible in the north on Tuesday and in south central and southeastern North Dakota on Wednesday. The far southeastern corner could see a couple of inches of accumulating snow, as the main band of what AccuWeather calls a "quick hitter" midweek storm system stretches from the Wyoming and Colorado Rockies into Minnesota.
North Dakota could use moisture -- more than two-thirds of the state including all of the west remains in severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. About another quarter of the state is in moderate drought, and the rest is considered abnormally dry.
Drought is likely to persist or even worsen through the spring and into the summer, according to the National Weather Service. The state has been warmer and much drier than average since Oct. 1, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center. Almost the entire state is clear of snow right now.
"This lack of water on the ground will help prevent spring flooding, but may also fail to provide adequate runoff to fill wetlands, stock ponds and larger reservoirs without normal to above-normal spring rains," the weather service said. "Below-normal soil moisture going into spring is likely to contribute to widespread worsening of drought designations early in the growing season as impacts to crops and native vegetation may quickly manifest themselves."
An absence of snowmelt runoff could even impact the success of fish reproduction in rivers and streams, the agency said. The lack of moisture also is exacerbating wildfire conditions.
"An early and active spring fire season is expected until spring green-up occurs," the weather service said, adding that if conditions persist, the state also could see an earlier-than-average fall fire season.
Bismarck-Mandan remains in moderate drought but on the edge of severe conditions.
"There are many homes within Bismarck city limits that are exposed to risk of wildfire because they are located in wildland-urban interface areas," the Bismarck Fire Department said in a statement that offers tips for preparing for wildfire season, at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=7166.
