Rail bridge draft environmental impact statement available for public comment

A draft environmental impact statement for a new rail bridge across the Missouri River is available for public comment.

BNSF Railway has wanted to replace the aging Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge with a new one for several years. Local nonprofit Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to stop the railway from demolishing the 138-year-old bridge, and believes the draft EIS is flawed. Federal officials overseeing the process say they'll consider all comments before making a final decision.

The preservation group and railroad signed an agreement with the Coast Guard in January outlining paths to either keeping or removing the bridge. The Coast Guard decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River, and the draft statement is part of the permitting process for the new bridge.

The railway in April asked the Coast Guard to move forward with the process to remove the existing bridge, citing the preservation group's lack of a public partner to help manage the bridge if it remains and unmet deadlines, among other issues.

The draft statement lists removing the existing rail bridge and constructing a new one as a proposed alternative, and retaining the bridge and building a new one with three potential designs as others.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}