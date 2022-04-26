 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Race for Parkinson’s set Saturday

The 12th Annual Race for Parkinson’s is scheduled Saturday at Sertoma Park in Bismarck.

More than 300 people are registered for the walk/run that features five races for people of all levels.

Check-in and day-of-race registration is from 8-9:15 a.m. The competitive 5K and 10K runs begin at 9 a.m.; the 5K walk at 9:20 a.m.; the 1 mile family/adult walk at 9:30 a.m.; and the 1 mile kids fun run at 9:45 a.m.

Early registration is $30; day-of-race is $35; the kids fun run is $15. Proceeds go toward therapeutic treatment for people with Parkinson's disease. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3kfOLTI. Register online at www.bismarckparkinsons.wordpress.com.

