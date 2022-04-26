Race for Parkinson’s set Saturday

The 12th Annual Race for Parkinson’s is scheduled Saturday at Sertoma Park in Bismarck.
More than 300 people are registered for the walk/run that features five races for people of all levels.
Check-in and day-of-race registration is from 8-9:15 a.m. The competitive 5K and 10K runs begin at 9 a.m.; the 5K walk at 9:20 a.m.; the 1 mile family/adult walk at 9:30 a.m.; and the 1 mile kids fun run at 9:45 a.m.
Early registration is $30; day-of-race is $35; the kids fun run is $15. Proceeds go toward therapeutic treatment for people with Parkinson's disease. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3kfOLTI. Register online at www.bismarckparkinsons.wordpress.com.