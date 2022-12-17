 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Menorah to be lit at state Capitol

The Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota will ignite a public Hanukkah menorah at the North Dakota Capitol on Thursday.

Held at 4 p.m. in Memorial Hall, the annual event, part of a worldwide Hanukkah campaign, is organized by Chabad Rabbi Yonah Grossman and will feature the participation of state dignitaries. 

“The lighting of the menorah at the State Capitol is a wonderful symbol of the diversity that is the hallmark of North Dakota and of this great country,” said Grossman. “We are honored to participate in this celebration.

“Unity is what makes a strong community,” said Grossman. “Hakhel (Gathering) is a time for us to tune in to this, because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the light each of us can bring into the world than to gather together and light the menorah. This is what the world needs right now.”

For more information about Hanukkah, go to JewishNorthDakota.com

