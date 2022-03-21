Public meetings set in Bismarck, Lincoln on 66th Street reconstruction

Public meetings have been set in Bismarck and Lincoln on a proposed reconstruction of 66th Street east of the capital city.

Officials with the Burleigh County Highway Department will discuss and answer questions about proposed improvements for 66th Street Southeast from the intersection of Apple Creek Road to Northgate Drive.

The Bismarck meeting is Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Burleigh County Highway Department, 8100 43rd Ave. NE. It will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

The Lincoln meeting is Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the city offices, 74 Santee Road.

People who can't attend one of the input meetings can send written comments by April 8 to Casey Einrem, PE Burleigh County Highway Department, 8100 43rd Ave. NE, Bismarck, ND 58503, or email ceinrem@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

People who need special accommodations at one of the meetings should contact Burleigh County Human Resources Director Pamela Binder at 701-222-6536 or pjbinder@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

