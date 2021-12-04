Public meeting set on State Street improvements

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding a public input meeting Monday on proposed improvements to State Street in north Bismarck.

The meeting is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Century High School Auditorium, 1000 E. Century Ave. It will utilize an open house format, with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. A prerecorded presentation and other materials also will be available Monday on the DOT website, dot.nd.gov. Click "Public Meetings" under "Quick Links."

The public will have the opportunity to provide input on proposed improvements to State Street from Divide Avenue to Calgary Avenue. Representatives from DOT, the city of Bismarck and Houston Engineering will be on hand.

People unable to attend the meeting can mail written comments by Dec. 21 to Deon Wawrzyniak, Houston Engineering Inc., 4399 S. Columbia Road, Suite 101, Grand Forks, ND 58201, or email to dwawrzyniak@houstoneng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the email subject heading.

People who want to request special accommodations can contact Heather Christianson, DOT Civil Rights Division, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0