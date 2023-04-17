A public input meeting is scheduled Tuesday in Bismarck on the proposed reconstruction of South Washington Street from Burleigh Avenue to the South Bismarck drainage ditch, and Burleigh Avenue from Manchester Street to Boston Drive.

Proposed improvements include mobility and safety improvements for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrian traffic, as well as street lighting and stormwater improvements, according to the city.

The Washington Street alternatives under consideration include three- or five-lane corridors, with intersection traffic control of either a roundabout or traffic signal at Burleigh Avenue, and a traffic signal or stop control at London Avenue/Santa Fe Avenue. Crews expect to begin construction sometime next year.

“In recent years, the increasing development in this area has accelerated the need for roadway and pedestrian improvements along Washington Street and Burleigh Avenue,” City Engineer Gabe Schell said. “Bismarck continues to grow at a steady rate, and this project will help accommodate the growth in that area today and into the future.”

The estimated project cost range is $15 million to $17 million, according to city spokesman Kalen Ost.

"No decisions have been made on the final funding package," he said. "It will most likely include a combination of federal funds and half-cent sales tax. It may also include other sales tax or special assessments for the work on Burleigh Avenue."

The meeting is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Wachter Middle School Cafetorium, 1107 S. Seventh Street. It will use an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. Representatives from the city, Apex Engineering, and Bolton & Menk will be on hand.

A virtual prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available beginning Tuesday on the city website at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

People unable to attend the meeting can submit written comments. They must be postmarked or emailed by May 3 to Troy Ripplinger, PE, Apex Engineering Group, 600 S. Second Street – Suite 145, Bismarck, North Dakota 58504 or Troy.Ripplinger@apexenggroup.com, with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23859” in the letter heading or email subject line.

People who need to request meeting accommodations should call 701-355-1336. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.