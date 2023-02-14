The Burleigh County Water Resource District has been laying the groundwork to construct a flood-control levee in and around General Sibley Park in the south Bismarck area.

The district's board of managers plans a public information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building, at 221 N. Fifth St.

Plans for a flood control project in the area began in 2012 -- a year after Missouri River flooding devastated parts of Bismarck-Mandan. The areas south of 48th Avenue Southeast and east of South Washington Street were not protected by temporary flood control measures constructed during the flood.

The proposed levee would run through the park to reduce costs, with a short connection from Washington Street and a second roadway levee extending from the east-end high ground in the park. The park is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and managed by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

The project area would mostly benefit homeowners above the park between South Washington Street and 12th Street Southeast.

The Water Resource District estimates the project cost at $1.8 million. It will be funded by landowners in the special assessment district, North Dakota's State Water Commission and Lincoln Township. Assessed parcels will pay a low of $2,600 for undeveloped properties to around $17,000 for those at the highest risk.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024 after a vote by assessed landowners. The voting process assigns one vote for each $1 of assessment, and a simple majority is needed to approve the project for construction, according to a letter sent to landowners by the Water Resource District.