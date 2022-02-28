Public meeting set on Expressway intersections

Bismarck-area residents will get a chance Thursday to comment on proposed improvements to Bismarck Expressway’s intersections with Washington Street and South Second Street.

The state Transportation Department and KLJ Engineering are hosting a public input meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Wachter Middle School, 1107 S. Seventh St. in Bismarck. The meeting will utilize an open house format, with a formal presentation at 7 p.m.

People also can submit written comments. They must be mailed by March 18 to Adam McGill, PE, KLJ Engineering, PO Box 1157, Bismarck ND 58502-1157, or emailed to adam.mcgill@kljeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject line.

People who want to request special accommodations for Thursday's meeting should contact Heather Christianson at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0