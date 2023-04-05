Meetings are set in Bismarck and Mandan on Monday regarding an update to the local transit development plan.

The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization and Bis-Man Transit are working on updates, which are done every five years. The effort includes reviews of fixed route and paratransit services, finances, service levels and opportunities for improved service.

The Mandan meeting is set from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Morton Mandan Public Library, 609 W. Main St. The Bismarck meeting is set for 4:30-6 p.m. in Conference Room A of Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, 515 N. Fifth St.

More information is at www.bismantransit.com.