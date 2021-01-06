Public input sought on project to continue 43rd Avenue Northeast reconstruction

The city of Bismarck is seeking public input on another major 43rd Avenue Northeast reconstruction project.

A virtual public input meeting will be available Thursday on the proposed improvements for the avenue from the intersection of State Street to North 26th Street, and North 19th Street from 43rd Avenue Northeast to North Valley Loop.

The proposed improvements are adjacent to the recently completed reconstruction of the 43rd Avenue Northeast corridor from Washington Street to State Street, and the upcoming reconstruction of 43rd Avenue between 26th Street and Roosevelt Drive, which is being led by Burleigh County.

The $10.5 million city project that wrapped up in November is funded initially through a voter-approved half-cent sales tax, with about $7 million to be reimbursed with federal aid.

The new city project is estimated to cost between $19 million and $21 million, and is expected to be funded through federal aid, sales tax and public works utility funds, according to city spokeswoman Gloria David. The city has not made a final decision regarding project alternatives or funding, she said.