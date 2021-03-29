Public input sought for Bismarck street project

Beginning Wednesday, people can comment on proposed improvements to Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Broadway, Thayer Avenue and Sixth Street in downtown Bismarck.

The project consists of concrete pavement repairs and pedestrian facilities improvements.

A virtual public input meeting will be available on the city website at bismarcknd.gov/streets. A prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available. It is not a live event.

Written statements or comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by April 14 to: Michael Mart, PE, City of Bismarck, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503; or mmart@bismarcknd.gov. Put “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

Any questions or requests also should be directed to Mart. Anyone needed special accommodations should contact Robert McConnell, Bismarck Human Resources Department, at 701-355-1330 or rmcconnell@bismarcknd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

