Public input sessions on MDU's proposed natural gas rate hike set for March

The PSC has already approved an interim rate increase for MDU that raises customers’ gas rates by $3.57 per month for the average household. It took effect Jan. 1. MDU customers could see a refund if the PSC were to reject an increase or approve a lesser amount than the interim rate.

MDU has 114,000 natural gas customers in 75 communities across North Dakota, including Bismarck and Mandan.

The PSC also is gearing up for another case that would significantly raise rates for some North Dakotans. Xcel Energy, which serves customers in eastern North Dakota and in the Minot area, is asking regulators to approve an electricity rate increase of $8.37 per month for the average household in winter and $8.53 per month in summer.

The PSC will hold public input sessions for that case on March 4 at noon and 5:30 p.m. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.