The Bismarck Police Department is seeking to continue its accreditation and is asking members of the public to comment on its performance and quality of service.

The department has been accredited since 1991 through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Law enforcement agencies must comply with more than 350 public safety standards to maintain accreditation.

A public comment portal opened Monday and will run until Oct. 7. It can be accessed at https://cimrs2.calea.org/678.

For more information go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/94/Police and https://www.calea.org/.