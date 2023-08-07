City and state officials have announced projects that will impact traffic in Bismarck

Front Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday for water main work. The closure will be in place until the end of the day Thursday. No detour will be in place.

Sixteenth Street between Avenue D and Avenue F will be closed to through traffic from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday for tree removal work. No detour will be in place.

The intersection at Harvest Lane and State Street will be closed for several days for concrete work. Detours are in place. The intersection is tentatively set to open Friday.