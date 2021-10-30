Project Tundra carbon capture effort comes before state decisionmakers

A North Dakota board is nearing an agreement with Minnkota Power Cooperative to inject carbon dioxide produced by an Oliver County coal-fired power plant into state property underground.

The 640 acres of state-owned land is a small portion of the area where a plume of carbon dioxide would form in rocks near Milton R. Young Station as part of the co-op’s “Project Tundra,” said Shannon Mikula, special projects counsel and geologic storage lead for Minnkota. The company plans to capture 90% of the plant’s carbon emissions to inject down one of several wells more than 4,000 feet deep. Much of the rest of the rock cavities meant to permanently store the carbon dioxide belong to private landowners.

The state Board of University and School Lands “is 100% supportive of this effort,” Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said. The five-member Land Board chaired by the governor discussed the agreement at a meeting this week in a session closed to the public. The board plans to work out a few lingering issues in the coming days, Smith said. The terms of the pending agreement are not yet public.

Meanwhile, Minnkota is gearing up for a hearing before the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division next week as it seeks permits for underground storage. The hearing will be the second of its kind to take place in North Dakota after the division held one in August for the Red Trail Energy ethanol plant’s carbon capture project near Richardton.

North Dakota was the first state to assume jurisdiction from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for permitting underground carbon dioxide storage, and a host of projects are expected to come before state regulators in future years. Critics of carbon capture say the emerging technology for coal plants is unproven and costs can exceed expectations, while supporters say it’s needed to address climate change. Advocates in North Dakota see it as a way to keep coal afloat as the industry faces competition from natural gas and renewable power.

Both the state and federal government have contributed money to Project Tundra's research phases. Financing for the $1 billion project itself is still in the works. Minnkota was expected to apply for assistance through the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, a new state program meant to provide loans and grants to low-emissions projects.

The co-op is working through changes to its engineering plans and does not anticipate applying right now, said Stacey Dahl, Minnkota's senior manager of external affairs. The first deadline for funding is Monday. Minnkota could apply in the future, she said.

“Access to low-interest capital is really what projects like ours need to ultimately get off the ground," she said. "It’s a really important tool for projects using innovative technology.”

Minnkota hopes to take advantage of a federal tax credit for carbon capture projects. The co-op also is applying for a loan guarantee through the U.S. Department of Energy in the neighborhood of $700 million, Mikula said. Processing of the request hinges on the engineering work wrapping up.

Minnkota initially had planned to use a natural gas boiler as part of the capture project, but it’s now looking at using steam and energy from the power plant itself.

The plan to use gas turned out to be pricier than anticipated, Minnkota told the Energy Department in April in a quarterly report obtained by the Energy and Policy Institute.

The institute had filed an open records request to obtain recent quarterly reports, and it spelled out challenges facing Project Tundra on its website earlier this month. The group “exposes attacks on renewable energy and counters misinformation by fossil fuel and utility interests,” according to its website.

The same quarterly report also states that Fluor Corp., the company working with Minnkota on engineering plans for Project Tundra, told the co-op in March that it will be unable to serve as the project’s construction contractor.

The reason had to do with a “broader company strategy,” said Dahl, who added that she could not speak on Fluor’s behalf. She said she was optimistic the companies would continue to work together, including potentially on construction.

Fluor said in a statement to the Tribune that it is still involved in the project “and intends to continue assisting Minnkota Power throughout the implementation phase of the project.” A company spokesperson would not elaborate on why Fluor told Minnkota earlier this year that it could not serve as the construction contractor.

Dahl said engineering work for Project Tundra should wrap up in the middle of next year. Minnkota could make a final decision on whether to construct the project later on in 2022.

Injections are expected to take place over a 20-year period about 3.4 miles southwest of Center. Minnkota plans to start with two injection wells targeting the Broom Creek rock formation, according to its permit application. It would later make a decision about a third well into either the same layer or a deeper one.

Experts say North Dakota’s geology is ideally situated for carbon storage. Significant research into the feasibility has taken place over the past two decades. Projects need to target a rock formation with adequate “pore space” or rock cavities where the carbon dioxide would sit, sealed by a thick impermeable layer of rock so that the emissions stay put and do not travel upward and into drinking water or the atmosphere.

Project Tundra would include several monitoring wells to gauge whether the carbon dioxide migrates from where it’s expected to stay.

It’s possible that the state of North Dakota could take over ownership of the carbon dioxide stored through Project Tundra long after injections stop.

State law allows for such a setup. The North Dakota Industrial Commission can issue a certificate of completion to carbon storage projects 10 years after injections end if it determines the plume of carbon dioxide is stable. It would then assume ownership and liability. Minnkota has indicated in its permit application that it would consider pursuing such a transfer.

Dahl said the law is meant to reassure residents that the carbon dioxide would continue to be managed in the long term.

“That really helps to provide a lot of certainty to potential projects,” she said.

Minnkota is also looking to set up a trust fund with the Bank of North Dakota to tap in the case of an emergency related to Project Tundra or for needs such as well plugging once injections stop. Minnkota would place nearly $20 million into the fund over time, according to its application.

The power plant involved in Project Tundra, Young Station, has operated since 1970. It burns lignite coal supplied by the nearby Center Mine, which is operated by BNI Coal.

The public comment period on the permit application ends Monday, and the hearing will take place Tuesday. The three-member Industrial Commission, which oversees the Oil and Gas Division, will ultimately need to sign off on the permits. The commission approved the first for the Red Trail Energy project earlier this month.

