Project to renovate Provident Building for Burleigh County offices on hold due to price tag

Burleigh County's plan to renovate the Provident Building in downtown Bismarck has been put on hold.

The project would have prepared the building to be the next home of Burleigh County offices. Burleigh County Social Services currently occupies the first, second and fourth floor.

County administration and city of Bismarck officials have shared the City/County Office Building downtown since the 1980s, and concerns about space have grown.

“The city’s only growing (and) our county’s only growing. That means our needs are growing,” County Commission Chair Becky Matthews said at a commission meeting early last year.

Talks to move into the Provident Building began early last year as the county received over $18 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The commission pledged to use $7 million of the federal funds to help pay for the move. JLG Architects was selected to design the renovation and was paid $292,163, according to County Deputy Finance Director Justin Schulz.

JLG presented an overview of the drawings and estimates for the potential renovation project during a Jan. 13 special meeting of the County Commission. Estimates came out to $9 million to $11 million. Schulz advised the commission that the added costs to the construction may not be in the best interest of the county budget.

The project would have renovated all six floors and the basement, replaced most of the air conditioning, and installed new windows for the entire building.

“We need a functional building, not a Goldman Sachs building,” County Commissioner Steve Schwab said during a regular commission meeting on Jan. 18. “Right now I'm leaning towards doing nothing -- there's other priorities.”

No vote or further action was taken at the meeting.

The County Commission will decide how to redistribute the ARPA funds, according to Schulz.

Matthews said: “Our situation has changed and I'm glad we know that information before we moved any further.”

The building was constructed in 1954 to serve as the headquarters of Provident Life Insurance Co. Burleigh County purchased it in 1995.