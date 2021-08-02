 Skip to main content
Project to impact traffic at major Bismarck intersection
Traffic at the intersection of Century Avenue and Washington Street in Bismarck will be impacted by the installation of traffic signal foundations beginning Tuesday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel and sidewalks will be closed, according to the city. Lane closures will be in place for two weeks. During peak traffic periods, drivers can anticipate congestion and delays.

Posted speed limits will be reduced to 25 mph in work areas. No detour route will be in place. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

