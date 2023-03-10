The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization have unveiled results of a study seeking to prepare East Main Avenue for the future.

The East Main corridor study began last February and focused on how the stretch of road from Seventh Street to 26th Street can be safer for pedestrians and move traffic more effectively. A public meeting on the results was held Monday.

The study found that morning and evening traffic will increase slightly in the next 20 years but it won't slow down travel time by much.

Feedback for the project was collected through summer and fall in-person meetings, stakeholder interviews, surveys and online input maps.

The corridor was divided into three segments. The first segment runs from Seventh Street to 12th Street. The middle segment runs from 12th Street to Airport Road, and the last segment runs from Airport Road to 26th Street.

The recommended alternative features three lanes from Seventh Street to 12th Street with on-street parking and a 10-15-foot buffer and sidewalk. Twelfth Street to 26th Street would have five lanes, a 2-foot buffer to allow for snow storage and a 6-foot sidewalk.

The recommended alternative would cost roughly $30.6 million.

Funding for the project is not yet secured but several potential sources of federal and local money have been identified. Federal funds could come through the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the Bismarck-Mandan MPO or through federal grants. Local funding could come from special assessments on corridor properties, a street utility fee or an amendment to the roadway sales tax to include East Main Avenue.

The study report will be finalized later this month and could be adopted by the Bismarck City Commission and the Bismarck-Mandan MPO policy board in April.

Construction can commence once funding is identified, and design and environmental reviews are done.

The comment period on the study closes March 21. Questions and comments can be made to Scott Harmstead at sharmstead@srfconsulting.com or 701-354-2405.