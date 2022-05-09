Proficiency tests set for urban deer hunt

The Bismarck Police Department has scheduled proficiency tests for bowhunters who want to take part in Bismarck's annual urban deer hunt.

The urban archery deer hunting program in Bismarck dates to 1987. It aims to control the deer population in the city. Deer can cause vehicle crashes and damage people's yards.

The proficiency test will consist of making four out of five shots in a 9-inch circle from an elevated platform at 20 yards. Testing will take place at the NISHU Archery Range at 1409 Riverwood Drive in Bismarck. Dates are Wednesday, May 25; Tuesday, June 14; and Wednesday, June 15. All sessions are from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hunters who complete the test will be mailed a certification card. The card along with a valid photo identification, the North Dakota Game and Fish general hunting license and an archery tag will need to be presented at time of application, which will be announced at a later date. The application process will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

