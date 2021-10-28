 Skip to main content
Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck worth $50,000

A Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck is worth $50,000 in the latest drawing.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the North Dakota Lottery office. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 26, 35 and 51 and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 4.

The ticket was sold at Stamart, 3936 E. Divide Ave. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission.

The ticket holder has about six months to claim the prize. Prizes over $599 must be claimed at the state lottery office, at 1720 Burlington Drive in Bismarck.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday draw is $116 million.

