Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck worth $150,000

A Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck is worth $150,000 in Wednesday's drawing.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 11, 15, 43, 55 and 61, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The ticket was sold at the Superpumper store at 1833 E. Main Ave. The prize was $50,000, but the buyer purchased the Power Play, which tripled the amount. Superpumper will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket holder has about six months to claim the prize, according to the North Dakota Lottery office.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday draw is $76 million.

