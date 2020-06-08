Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck worth $100,000

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 1, 17, 38, 68 and 69, and the Powerball was 18, according to North Dakota Lottery officials. The Power Play multiplier was 2. The ticket buyer purchased the Power Play option, doubling the $50,000 prize.

Winners have about six months from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Prizes over $599 must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery office in Bismarck, but because it's closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winner will need to call 701-328-1574 to make arrangements.