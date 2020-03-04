Pothole repairs ramping up in Bismarck

With springlike weather blanketing the area, city crews in Bismarck are ramping up the work of repairing potholes in the streets.

Potholes occur when snow and ice melt. The resulting water seeps beneath the pavement through cracks caused by traffic. As the temperatures cool to freezing at night, the water becomes ice and expands below the pavement, forcing it to rise.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down when approaching street crews.

To report a pothole, call 701-355-1700 or use the citizen request form online at: www.bismarcknd.gov, select Public Works. For more information about street repairs go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/250/Street-Repairs

