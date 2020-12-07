Potentially record-setting warmth to give way to cold, snow

Western and central North Dakota early this week are experiencing weather that's more common around Halloween than Christmas, though the potentially record-setting warmth will give way by the weekend to temperatures more normal for this time of year.

Snow also is possible heading into the weekend, though the region should avoid the brunt of a winter blast bearing down on parts of the Plains.

A ridge of high pressure over North Dakota in recent days has kept cold fronts from passing through, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale.

"It's not warm air coming from the Southern Plains," he said. "It's just, with the clear skies, the dryness of the air, it allows temperatures to warm quickly when the sun comes up."

The unseasonably warm weather could reach into the 50s and even 60s on Tuesday and set records in Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot and Jamestown, according to the weather service. Bismarck's record high for Dec. 8 is 56, set in 1939.