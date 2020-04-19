Poster in Sunday's Bismarck Tribune delivers message to 'stay strong America'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crucial to any businesses success is having great partners, and one of The Bismarck Tribune's essential partners is Image Printing.

So when Todd Clauszitzer, co-owner of Image Printing asked if we would be interested in partnering to bring our readers an uplifting poster, we quickly said yes.

Inserted into the Sunday paper is a poster that we hope all of our subscribers will consider hanging in a window or a door on their home or office.

A red, white and blue heart-shaped American flag and the words Stay Strong America 2020 provide a simple but powerful message -- that we are all in this together, and that we must stand together to get to the other side of this unparalleled COVID-19 challenge.

“Many businesses and individuals will be hurt by this pandemic. Even though we agree it is an appropriate shutdown of businesses to save lives, businesses and individuals will bear a high cost,” Clausnitzer said.

While our readership is at an all-time high, fueled by interest in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our advertising customers are hurting as many are closed and others are operating on limited schedules. When our customers hurt, we hurt.