Poster in Sunday's Bismarck Tribune delivers message to 'stay strong America'

Crucial to any businesses success is having great partners, and one of The Bismarck Tribune's essential partners is Image Printing.
So when Todd Clauszitzer, co-owner of Image Printing asked if we would be interested in partnering to bring our readers an uplifting poster, we quickly said yes.
Inserted into the Sunday paper is a poster that we hope all of our subscribers will consider hanging in a window or a door on their home or office.
A red, white and blue heart-shaped American flag and the words Stay Strong America 2020 provide a simple but powerful message -- that we are all in this together, and that we must stand together to get to the other side of this unparalleled COVID-19 challenge.
“Many businesses and individuals will be hurt by this pandemic. Even though we agree it is an appropriate shutdown of businesses to save lives, businesses and individuals will bear a high cost,” Clausnitzer said.
While our readership is at an all-time high, fueled by interest in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our advertising customers are hurting as many are closed and others are operating on limited schedules. When our customers hurt, we hurt.
We are hopeful that businesses may begin to reopen and/or return to their regular operating schedules soon, but in the meantime we can at least express our love and support for our friends, neighbors and businesses by sharing a heartfelt Stay Strong message.
Clausnitzer summed up his feelings this way: “These are our friends and people that we know and live with. We need to support our local businesses”
Please find your poster in today’s Bismarck Tribune and proudly display it.
We will get through this!
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
