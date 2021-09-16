Possession-driven offense powers Legacy past Dickinson, 3-1

Shortly thereafter, a disputed ball along the sidelines was kept alive by Legacy and junior midfielder Benji Rodriguez collected a ball initially put on net by senior midfielder Dylan Ellingson and edged it through Hughes' arms.

"We always tell our players, if you think the ball is out, you have to wait for the whistle. If it's out of play, they'll blow the whistle and stop you," Marcis said. "It's hard to do if you think it's out, but until the referee blows the whistle, it doesn't matter, it's not out."

Dickinson's long-ball offense had a few chances in the first half, with the closest of the bunch bouncing hard off the crossbar and back onto the field of play. But Legacy's defense held and headed into the halftime break with a 2-0 lead.

The dark clouds swiftly rolling in as the second half started didn't dampen the spirits of Legacy's offense. They pushed hard and less than 10 minutes into the second half, after an initial ball into the box ricocheted through the arms of a tumbling Hughes, sophomore defender Gavyn Nygren took a feed from senior midfielder Jack Byberg and calmly made it a 3-0 game.