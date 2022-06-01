Portion of Thayer Avenue to close for a month

A portion of a downtown Bismarck avenue will be closed to through traffic for about a month beginning at 6 a.m. Friday as a contractor works on pavement repairs.
Thayer Avenue between Third Street and the alley between Fourth Street and Fifth Street will be closed, along with Fourth Street from Thayer Avenue to midblock to the south.
Access to the Wells Fargo parking ramps and parking lots will be maintained. Sidewalk access will be maintained for businesses. No detour routes will be in place for motorists.
More information on city street projects is at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.