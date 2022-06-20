Portion of Rosser to be closed this week

Bismarck's Rosser Avenue from 12th Street through 14th Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday so crews can do water main work.
The closure will be in place until late Friday. No parking will be allowed on Rosser within the closed area. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. No detour will be in place.
During peak traffic hours, motorists can expect higher-than-normal congestion and are advised to seek alternate routes.
For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.