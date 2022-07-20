Portion of Rosser Avenue to close

Bismarck's Rosser Avenue will be closed to traffic from 20th Street to 22nd Street beginning at 7 a.m. Friday.
Access to adjacent properties will be maintained while street repairs are made, according to the city.
A detour will be in place. The detour for westbound traffic will be 22nd Street south to Thayer Avenue, then west to 20th Street and north back to Rosser. The detour for eastbound traffic will be 20th Street south to Thayer Avenue, then east to 22nd Street and north back to Rosser.
For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.