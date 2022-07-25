Portion of River Road to be closed this week

River Road between Keelboat Park/Riverboat Landing and Fraine Barracks Road in Bismarck will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday for road construction work.

The closure will be in place through the end of the day Friday. The Riverboat Landing and boat ramp will be accessible from the north, as will Pioneer Park, according to the city.

No detour routes will be provided. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Meanwhile, Washington Street on Tuesday and Wednesday will be reduced to one lane northbound from 200 feet south of Broadway Avenue to 200 feet north of Broadway, for concrete work. Access to area businesses will be maintained.