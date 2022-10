Bismarck's 43rd Avenue North has been closed to traffic east of 19th Street through 26th Street due to damage to a high-pressure gas main in the area.

Residents of The Pointe should access from the east using 43rd Avenue through Grand Prairie Estates, via Hay Creek Drive to West Loveland Road to 26th Street to Seneca Drive, according to the city.

Access to North Valley Estates and Hay Creek court will continue to be 19th Street through the roundabout at 43rd Avenue North.