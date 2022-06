Two portable classrooms will be moved from Highland Acres to Shiloh Christian School on Friday, and Bismarck Public Schools is asking motorists to avoid parking along the route.

Beginning at 5 a.m., the portables will be moved from Highland Acres Road south to East Coulee Road; left on Edwards Avenue, then right on Schafer Street; right from Schafer Street to Tyler Parkway; then from Century Avenue to 19th Street and Shiloh.