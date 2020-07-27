People involved in Grand Marsh bridge pileup identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified the four people who were injured in a weekend crash involving three vehicles on the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Mandan.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes about 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Highway Patrol. A pickup truck driven by Clayton Fischer, 18, of Mandan, stalled on the bridge. A car driven by 20-year-old Mandan resident Aerricah Harris slowed to change lanes and pass the stalled truck, and was rear-ended by another pickup driven by a Robert Evans, 22, of Newport, Wash. The car then rear-ended the stalled pickup.

All three drivers were injured, along with Zackary Unger, 22, of Mandan, who was riding in the car. They all were taken to a Bismarck hospital. Evans, Unger and Fischer suffered minor injuries, while Harris suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the patrol said.

The crash blocked the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Traffic was diverted to Bismarck Expressway for about an hour. The patrol is still investigating the crash and any potential charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1