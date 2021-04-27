Pedestrian hit by train in Bismarck was among party bus group

A man struck and killed by a train early Sunday in Bismarck was among a group of people on a party bus headed for a downtown bar, according to police.

Tanner Hushka, 21, of Bismarck, was hit by the eastbound train just after midnight, officials said.

The group was destined for the Elbow Room bar, according to Police Lt. Luke Gardiner. The bus let passengers off in a parking lot south of the railroad tracks and off of Fifth Street South. The bar is just north of the tracks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A review of video and interviews with witnesses showed Hushka was walking north, went around crossing barriers and ran across the tracks in an effort to beat the train, police said.

The train was traveling within the 35 mph speed limit and its horn sounded before it struck Hushka, according to BNSF Railway.

“The warning devices were all working as intended during the time of the incident,” railroad spokesperson Lena Kent said.

The Bismarck Police Department’s investigation of the incident is complete “as the evidence and witness statements have shown that there is no criminal element involved,” Gardiner said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0