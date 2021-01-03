Patrol: Pickup was the vehicle traveling the wrong way in fatal crash

Authorities have determined that a woman who was killed in a head-on crash near Expressway Bridge on New Year's Day was not the one driving the wrong way.

The Highway Patrol initially reported that 24-year-old Tiffany Shaving, of Cherry Creek, South Dakota, was driving in the wrong lane when her car collided with a pickup truck in the fog on the west edge of the bridge about 2:15 a.m. Friday.

The patrol on Sunday said further investigation revealed that the pickup truck was traveling the wrong way. Charges are pending against the driver, Kenyon Eagle, 18, of Bismarck.

Eagle suffered undisclosed injuries in the crash. Shaving died at the scene. Two passengers in her car were injured. The patrol identified them as Carlin Mellette, 25, of Bismarck, and Ryan Whitebull, 28, of Fort Yates. All of the injured were taken to a local hospital.

