Patriots earn seventh straight regional volleyball title

When you have a two-time all-state athlete who ups her game, you've got trouble. That's what Jamestown dealt with in Saturday's championship match in the West Region volleyball tournament.

There were times when Century's 5-10 senior all-state standout Julia Fitterer simply could not be stopped Saturday. She pounded out 21 kills while leading the Patriots to a 3-1 victory over Jamestown for the tournament title at Legacy High School's Haussler gym.

She saved the best for last, dealing eight counters in the fourth and final set as the Patriots capped off a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory.

Earlier in the day, Legacy and Mandan earned state tournament berths. Legacy downed St. Mary's 3-2 and Mandan defeated Bismarck 3-1 in state qualifiers. Century and Jamestown advanced by virtue of their positions in the regional title game.

As a fourth-year varsity player who has two state championships and a runner-up finish to her credit, Fitterer knows she's expected to lead.

"I try to show up in big games because I know my teammates are relying on me," she said.

Fitterer had four kills in Saturday's first set and followed with three, six and eight. She said there's more to it than just swinging well, though.