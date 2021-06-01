Parts of North Dakota could hit 100 degrees this week, break records

Bismarck is poised to hit record high temperatures in the coming days after thermometers plunged to freezing last week.

“It looks like Friday is going to be the hottest day,” said Meteorologist Megan Jones with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. “I wouldn’t be too surprised to see a few areas hit the triple digits.”

The north-central part of the state is likely to see the highest temperatures, with a high of 99 forecast for Minot on Friday.

Bismarck is expected to hit 97 degrees that day. The city's previous record for the date, June 4, is 95 degrees. It was set in 1988, which also was a drought year, Jones said.

Nearly all of North Dakota is in a state of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Bismarck in extreme drought and a broad swath to the north, including most of McLean, Mercer, Oliver and Sheridan counties, to be even worse off in exceptional drought.

Bismarck normally receives 5.7 inches of rain by the start of June, but so far this year just 2.5 inches has fallen over the city, according to National Weather Service data. The Dickinson area is faring better, with 4.3 inches of rain in the past month alone.

