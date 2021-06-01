Parts of North Dakota could hit 100 degrees this week, break records

Bismarck is poised to hit record high temperatures in the coming days after thermometers plunged to freezing last week.
“It looks like Friday is going to be the hottest day,” said Meteorologist Megan Jones with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. “I wouldn’t be too surprised to see a few areas hit the triple digits.”
The north-central part of the state is likely to see the highest temperatures, with a high of 99 forecast for Minot on Friday.
Bismarck is expected to hit 97 degrees that day. The city's previous record for the date, June 4, is 95 degrees. It was set in 1988, which also was a drought year, Jones said.
Nearly all of North Dakota is in a state of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Bismarck in extreme drought and a broad swath to the north, including most of McLean, Mercer, Oliver and Sheridan counties, to be even worse off in exceptional drought.
Bismarck normally receives 5.7 inches of rain by the start of June, but so far this year just 2.5 inches has fallen over the city, according to National Weather Service data. The Dickinson area is faring better, with 4.3 inches of rain in the past month alone.
Temperatures are expected to climb higher as the week progresses. Most of North Dakota will be in the 80s on Wednesday and some parts will reach the lower 90s on Thursday before peaking Friday. A slight cooldown is expected Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s or upper 80s, Jones said.
Lows are expected to be in the 50s Wednesday night, then in the 60s Thursday and Friday nights. Substantial rain is not expected this week, though there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the western part of the state Friday night, Jones said.
The heat wave will mark an abrupt turnaround to the cold temperatures that hit the region last week. A shift in the jet stream is bringing the heat to the Upper Great Plains, and many cities in the region will experience warmer temperatures than in the South, according to AccuWeather.
Late last week before the shift, southwestern North Dakota saw a trace amount of snow, and Bismarck residents were greeted with a snow-rain mix.
The cold air prompted many gardeners to carry their potted plants inside, as well as cover vulnerable fruits and vegetables already in the ground with buckets, blankets and towels.
Frost danger isn’t expected going forward, Jones said.
“Everyone knows North Dakota really swings between the extremes, but even that is a little too much,” she said.
