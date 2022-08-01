Part of Mandan's Main Street to be closed

A portion of Mandan's Main Street will be closed to traffic much of this week for curb and sidewalk work.
The southernmost eastbound lane of Main from west of the intersection with Sixth Avenue Northeast/Southeast to 10th Avenue Northeast will be closed Tuesday through Friday. The other eastbound lane will remain open.
Eastbound traffic will be able to use the right turn lane onto Sixth Avenue Southeast, as well as the right turn lane onto Main coming from the south.
Drivers and pedestrians are asked to slow down and use caution in the area.